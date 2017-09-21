Fox News adds a live program at 11 p.m. with Shannon Bream

Fox News is expanding its program lineup with a new live 11 p.m. ET broadcast anchored by Shannon Bream.

The 21st Century Fox unit announced Thursday that it plans to launch “Fox News @ Night” on Oct. 30, the same night the cable news channel is kicking off its new prime-time show with conservative commentator Laura Ingraham.

Fox News has long aired a taped rebroadcast of its 8 p.m. prime-time program, currently “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” in the 11 p.m. hour.

But the stream of breaking news out of the Trump White House often has necessitated reporting developments well into the night. Both of Fox News Channel’s competitors, MSNBC and CNN, have live programming during that hour.

Bream most recently served as a Supreme Court correspondent for Fox News and has regularly co-anchored the daytime newscast “America’s Newsroom.” She has been with Fox News since 2007.

She will anchor “Fox News @ Night” from Washington.

“For the past decade, Shannon’s insight into the inner workings of the Supreme Court and Washington has made her a major asset to our news division,” Jay Wallace, president of news for Fox, said in a statement. “Her experience, coupled with the relationship she has with our viewers, offers a perfect fit for the anchor position at 11PM/ET as we extend our live prime-time programming.”

CAPTION L.A. Times critic Justin Chang and film reporter Jen Yamato discuss the furor over Darren Aronofsky's polarizing film "mother!" L.A. Times critic Justin Chang and film reporter Jen Yamato discuss the furor over Darren Aronofsky's polarizing film "mother!" CAPTION L.A. Times critic Justin Chang and film reporter Jen Yamato discuss the furor over Darren Aronofsky's polarizing film "mother!" L.A. Times critic Justin Chang and film reporter Jen Yamato discuss the furor over Darren Aronofsky's polarizing film "mother!" CAPTION A glimpse behind the scenes at The Times' 2017 Toronto International Film Festival photo studio with photographer Jay L. Clendenin. A glimpse behind the scenes at The Times' 2017 Toronto International Film Festival photo studio with photographer Jay L. Clendenin. CAPTION Deputy fashion editor Adam Tschorn and Jesse Goddard wrap up the hottest looks from the 2017 Emmy Awards. Deputy fashion editor Adam Tschorn and Jesse Goddard wrap up the hottest looks from the 2017 Emmy Awards. CAPTION Hollywood came for President Trump at the 2017 Emmy Awards. Many nominees, presenters and winners took aim at the president from the Microfost Theater stage. Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin even pulled out old quotes from their 1980 classic "9 to 5" calling him a "sexist egotistical lying hypocritical bigot." Meanwhile, host Stephen Colbert said he couldn't wait to see the tweets. Watch what happens when Hollywood gets three hours of prime television and a mic. Hollywood came for President Trump at the 2017 Emmy Awards. Many nominees, presenters and winners took aim at the president from the Microfost Theater stage. Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin even pulled out old quotes from their 1980 classic "9 to 5" calling him a "sexist egotistical lying hypocritical bigot." Meanwhile, host Stephen Colbert said he couldn't wait to see the tweets. Watch what happens when Hollywood gets three hours of prime television and a mic. CAPTION Los Angeles Times' The Taste, featuring renowned chefs and bartenders from across Southern California, kicks off at Paramount Pictures Studio. Los Angeles Times' The Taste, featuring renowned chefs and bartenders from across Southern California, kicks off at Paramount Pictures Studio.

stephen.battaglio@latimes.com

Twitter: @SteveBattaglio