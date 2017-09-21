Fox News adds a live program at 11 p.m. with Shannon Bream

Fox News is expanding its program lineup with a new live 11 p.m. ET broadcast anchored by Shannon Bream.
The 21st Century Fox unit announced Thursday that it plans to launch “Fox News @ Night” on Oct. 30, the same night the cable news channel is kicking off its new prime-time show with conservative commentator Laura Ingraham.
Fox News has long aired a taped rebroadcast of its 8 p.m. prime-time program, currently “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” in the 11 p.m. hour.
But the stream of breaking news out of the Trump White House often has necessitated reporting developments well into the night. Both of Fox News Channel’s competitors, MSNBC and CNN, have live programming during that hour.
Bream most recently served as a Supreme Court correspondent for Fox News and has regularly co-anchored the daytime newscast “America’s Newsroom.” She has been with Fox News since 2007.
She will anchor “Fox News @ Night” from Washington.
“For the past decade, Shannon’s insight into the inner workings of the Supreme Court and Washington has made her a major asset to our news division,” Jay Wallace, president of news for Fox, said in a statement. “Her experience, coupled with the relationship she has with our viewers, offers a perfect fit for the anchor position at 11PM/ET as we extend our live prime-time programming.”
Twitter: @SteveBattaglio