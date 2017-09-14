Paramount replaces international marketing head in latest management shuffle

Paramount Pictures on Thursday replaced the executive in charge of its international marketing operations, in the latest management shuffle at the Los Angeles studio.

Former 20th Century Fox executive Mary Daily will become president of international theatrical marketing for the studio next week, replacing Nic Crawley, who is leaving to become chief executive of a nascent film distributor with Chinese backers.

The move comes just days after Paramount announced movie producer Wyck Godfrey will replace Marc Evans as president of Paramount’s motion picture group. The shakeups come as new studio chairman Jim Gianopulos tries to turn around the storied Viacom-owned studio that has weathered years of struggles at the box office.

Daily is the latest Paramount hire with history at the Fox film studio, which Gianopulos ran until a year ago. Under Gianopulos, 20th Century Fox released many of Godfrey’s movies, including “The Fault in Our Stars” and “The Maze Runner.”

Daily, who was most recently chief marketing officer for 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment, will also be president of worldwide home media entertainment for Paramount. She will report to the studio’s marketing and distribution head Megan Colligan and chief operating officer Andrew Gumpert.

Daily will be responsible for marketing strategies for Paramount films in foreign countries, while also leading the studio’s efforts to adapt in the fast-changing home entertainment market.

“Mary’s creative business approach coupled with her campaign expertise will be integral as we expand Paramount’s content on digital and streaming platforms, on demand, blu-ray, DVD, and the newest distribution channels,” Gumpert said in a statement.

Crawley is joining Chinese-backed startup the H Collective, based in Los Angeles, next month.

The company, which launched in June during the Shanghai International Film Festival, has about 20 employees. It recently teamed up with Beijing Culture on the U.S. release of the Chinese hit “Wolf Warrior 2.” H Collective’s projects include an as-yet untitled fourth installment in the “xXx” film series.

Song Ge, chairman of Beijing Culture, is a member of H Collective’s board.

Before Crawley began his career at Paramount, he worked for many years at the Walt Disney Co., serving as the movie studios’ senior vice president of international marketing.

