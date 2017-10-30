Hollywood's man problem may be a matter of simple math

For all of the hand-wringing over what enabled movie producer Harvey Weinstein’s bad behavior for decades, the answer likely lies in the numbers.

Mathematically, Hollywood has a man problem.

Men overwhelmingly dominate nearly every portion of Hollywood, from movie sets to the corporate suites. Of the 100 top-grossing movies released last year, only five were directed by women, according to a USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism study. Men received nearly 87% of the screenwriting credits, the study found, and 79% of the producers were men.

And it’s not just movies. Men created three-quarters of the television shows that ran during the 2014-2015 TV season, USC found. And of the 1,550 executive positions in major entertainment companies, men filled more than 60% of them, and 80% of the highest-powered jobs.

A slew of studies, negative headlines and diversity programs has done little to budge the lopsided statistics.

“Hollywood is a big boys’ club — a big, white boys’ club,” said Jennifer Warren, chairwoman of the Alliance of Women Directors and a former actor and director. “Why would they want to change that? It’s not to their advantage.”

In the wake of the Weinstein scandal, however, the conversation has moved beyond issues of opportunity and parity to that of abuse.

For women trying to make it in a highly competitive industry, tolerating long hours, bawdy comments and inappropriate behavior has long been part of the job. Bullying is often prized in Hollywood, and women have long lacked the clout to stand up to their male bosses, powerful producers and crew chiefs.

“When I started in this business in my 20s, there was a pervasive feeling that rich, powerful men in any business could do what they wanted — and that’s just the way it was,” said film producer Christine Vachon, 54, whose credits include “Carol,” “Still Alice” and “Boys Don’t Cry.” “It was baked into our lives.”

Since the New York Times and New Yorker magazine first detailed the sexual harassment allegations against Weinstein, more than 50 women have made accusations about inappropriate behavior, including rape and other forcible sex acts. Police in Los Angeles, London and New York have opened investigations.

His downfall unleashed a wave of allegations against other powerful men. More than 300 women have complained to the Los Angeles Times about alleged lewd behavior by writer and director James Toback. Amazon Studios, based in Santa Monica, ousted its studio chief Roy Price this month over allegations that he made crude sexual advances in 2015 to the producer of a high-profile show.

Viacom’s children’s channel, Nickelodeon, quickly fired the creator of one of its most popular cartoons, and NBC News on Thursday suspended journalist Mark Halperin after numerous women said he sexually harassed them.

Many accusers have said they were afraid to come forward earlier because they worried that speaking out would damage their careers — or they didn’t think people would take their complaints seriously. Indeed, Weinstein Co. and Amazon were aware of some allegations, but little action was taken against the executives until after the scandal exploded.

An indulgent “boys will be boys,” “locker-room talk” attitude has long excused those men most often known as “womanizers,” and the scarcity of women in positions of authority can exacerbate the problem.

“From the very top, you have this imbalance,” said Cathy Schulman, an Oscar-winning film producer (“Crash”) and president of Women in Film. “And that situation allows bias to creep in, and from bias you get prejudice, and from prejudice you get discrimination.”

This month, more than 200 female animators sent an open letter to major studios, saying that harassment was widespread and “this abuse has got to stop.”

“As more women have entered the animation workforce, it seems that some men have not embraced this change,” the women wrote. “They still frequently make crass sexual remarks that make it clear women are not welcome on their crews.”

Women make up only 23% of the 3,395-member Animation Guild.

Two years ago, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission opened an investigation into Hollywood hiring practices, primarily the plight of female directors. The investigation was prompted by the American Civil Liberties Union, which prodded government agencies to explore the gender imbalance documented in reports from USC and the Directors Guild of America.

A spokesman for the commission declined to discuss the matter, citing confidentiality laws.

But a look at the ranks of Hollywood’s guilds underscores a widespread imbalance:

In the largest organization, SAG-AFTRA, which represents actors, other performers and radio and TV broadcasters, women make up 42% of the union’s 160,000 members.

In the Directors Guild, which has 16,000 members, women account for just 15.1% of directors and 23.4% of directorial teams, which include assistant directors and stage managers.

At the 9,000-member Writers Guild of America West, the group that includes television showrunners, who guide shows onto the air, women make up just 25%. (In contrast, women make up about 60% of the network audience for scripted shows in prime time.)

Only about 19% of the 4,500-member Teamsters Local 399, which represents casting directors, location managers and animal handlers, are women.

The problem extends to cinematographers, audio and music production, music composition and other technical aspects of the industry.

“Women were allowed to be screenwriters, editors, script supervisors — things with paper or things where you’re locked away in a room,” said Mary Harron, director of “Alias Grace,” “I Shot Andy Warhol” and “American Psycho.” “But on the floor [of a set], it would be male. I think it’s an unconscious prejudice that when you’re dealing with a machine, you should be a guy.”

The Cinematographers Guild declined to release gender statistics.

“This isn’t a problem that can be fixed from the bottom up,” Schulman said.

The Producers Guild of America comes the closest to gender parity, with women making up 47% of its 8,100 members. Producers typically collaborate in a group, pulling projects together and solving problems — skills encouraged in women. Men also have been more welcoming of women in these circles.