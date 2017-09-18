Laura Ingraham set to join Fox News' 10 p.m. as primetime host

Conservative commentator Laura Ingraham will join Fox News Channel’s prime-time lineup as a host Oct. 30, the network announced Monday.

Ingraham, a long time contributor to Fox News, will be the weeknight host of “The Ingraham Angle,” at 10 p.m. Eastern. Sean Hannity on Sept. 25 will move into the 9 p.m. Eastern hour replacing “The Five,” which will return to its 5 p.m. Eastern time period.

Hannity will now go head-to-head with his ideological opposite Rachel Maddow on MSNBC.

“The Five” is returning to its original time period. The 5 p.m. hour had been filled by “Fox News Specialists,” but the program was canceled Sept. 8 after host Eric Bolling was fired from the Fox News amid sexual harassment allegations, which he has denied.

The lineup change is the third this year for Fox News Channel which long had been known for the stability of its schedule. But sexual harassment investigations have taken out two hosts — Bolling and prime-time star Bill O’Reilly.

The network also moved Tucker Carlson into the 8 p.m. Eastern time period to replace the departing Megyn Kelly, who starts a new show next week on NBC.

