Former DreamWorks Chief Jeffrey Katzenberg raises nearly $600 million for his next act

The Hollywood mogul behind “Shrek” and “Kung Fu Panda” is preparing for his next act.
Jeffrey Katzenberg, the founder and former chief executive of DreamWorks Animation, has raised $591 million for a new Beverly Hills-based investment firm, according to a Thursday regulatory filing.
Representatives for the company dubbed WndrCo LLC (pronounced “Wonder Co.”) and Katzenberg did not immediately return calls requesting comment.
The filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission follows months of speculation about what the outspoken executive would do after selling DreamWorks Animation to Comcast Corp’s NBCUniversal last year for $3.8 billion. His payout from the sale was more than $390 million.
After the DreamWorks sale was completed in August, Katzenberg stepped down as CEO to become chairman of the newly formed DreamWorks New Media, made up of the firm’s stakes in the YouTube teen network AwesomenessTV and technology company Nova.
Yet Hollywood remained abuzz about whether he would create a new media company, rejoin the traditional studio business with a company like Sony Pictures (where leader Michael Lynton recently announced his departure), or pursue political office. Katzenberg was a major fundraiser for President Obama and Hillary Clinton.
But Katzenberg’s ambitions are still shrouded in plenty of mystery. The filing contained little detail about the new Katzenberg company. The document lists its headquarters as 9355 Wilshire Blvd., described Katzenberg as “manager” and its industry as “other.”
The document also lists longtime Katzenberg confidante and former president of DreamWorks Animation Ann Daly as well as former Dropbox executive Sujay Jaswa as executives and directors.
Already, 18 individuals have invested in WndrCo., which is expected to look for investments in the growing technology and digital media industries, areas in which Katzenberg has previously shown much interest — having led DreamWorks’ investment in AwesomenessTV. The minimum outside investment in WndrCo. is $25 million, according to the filing.