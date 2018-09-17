YouTube, Amazon and other tech giants fuel entertainment job growth in L.A. County

For example, Google’s YouTube, one of the world’s largest online video platforms, opened a 41,000-square-foot space in Playa Vista in 2012 at the site of a former hangar used for Army helicopters during the Vietnam War. That space has emerged as a key destination for YouTube creators eager to learn the latest insights on how to grow their audiences and a production facility for online videos. YouTube did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Beacon’s report.