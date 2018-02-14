A TV station just made a first-of-its-kind sports streaming deal

When the new MLS season begins next month, the station will launch an "RSL on KSL" app that will livestream coverage of Real Salt Lake as well as its affiliated teams, the Utah Royals in the United Women's Soccer League and the Real Monarchs in the United Soccer League. Along with 200 hours of live games, the app will offer pre-game, post-game and highlight shows. The free ad-supported stream will be available only in Salt Lake City and its surrounding communities.