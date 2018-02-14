'Black Panther,' already a cultural moment, is about to shatter movie business assumptions

But some observers say that Marvel could become increasingly important to the company as the "Star Wars" franchise shows signs of possibly losing steam. Though Disney's "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" has grossed more than $1.32 billion worldwide since its release in mid-December, some observers have nonetheless pegged the film as a disappointment, given the lofty expectations. The movie's theatrical haul will fall far short of the performance of 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," which took in more than $2 billion worldwide.