MoviePass parent denies it 'misled investors,' in response to New York attorney general probe

MoviePass, which first launched in 2011, angered theater owners last year when it dropped its monthly fee to $9.95 from about $30. AMC Theatres, which has been vocal in its opposition to MoviePass, recently launched its own subscription service, allowing subscribers to see as many as three movies a week for $19.95 a month. That program has attracted about 400,000 users, according to Leawood, Kan.-based AMC.