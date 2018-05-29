Shari Redstone sues CBS, taking aim at Leslie Moonves

The suit alleges that Moonves now is out of control, and that this year he gave CBS' board an ultimatum: Vote to strip the Redstone family of their voting control, or he would resign. Moonves has leverage in the form of a contract that gives him a $180-million "golden parachute" should he exit the company, the suit says. The Redstones, in a footnote in the lawsuit, also said that they "reserve all rights to contest any payments to Mr. Moonves under his employment agreement."