Internal review says NBC News didn't know of any sexual harassment involving Matt Lauer before his firing

NBC News management was unaware of any incidents involving former "Today" co-anchor Matt Lauer before four women came forward with accusations of sexual harassment against him in November, according to an internal review whose findings were released Wednesday.
Lauer was fired Nov. 29 after a female employee complained to NBC's human resources department that the NBC News star had engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace with her on several occasions in 2014.
After his firing, three other women came forward with allegations involving Lauer that they said occurred between 2000 and 2007.
But the review, conducted by legal counsel at NBCUniversal with the assistance of two outside law firms, determined that before November, there had never been a complaint to management or human resources regarding the former anchor, who had worked at the network for 27 years.
Two of the four women who complained about Lauer said his former bosses at NBC News were aware of his behavior. Those executives and producers, who are not named in the investigation, denied any such knowledge, and investigators were unable to substantiate the claims, the report said.
"We were also unable to establish that any of those interviewed, including NBC News and 'Today' leadership, News HR and others in the position of authority in the news division, knew that Lauer had engaged in sexual activity with other employees," the report stated. "Every such individual credibly responded that they had no such knowledge."
The investigation included reviews of the email accounts and texts of Lauer and managers at NBC News and "Today." Former and current "Today" and NBC News executives were interviewed as well.
Twitter: @SteveBattaglio