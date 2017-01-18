Netflix sees dramatic subscriber growth in fourth quarter, lifted by overseas expansion

Netflix Inc. blasted past expectations for the fourth quarter, announcing on Wednesday that it had added nearly 7.1 million subscribers worldwide, well above its forecast additions of 5.2 million for the quarter.

The news sent shares of Netflix soaring in after-hours trading Wednesday, with the stock climbing more than 8% to $144.

The Los Gatos, Calif.-based streaming TV giant posted net income for the fourth quarter of $67 million, with earnings per share of 15 cents, beating guidance and analyst estimates of 13 cents per share. Streaming revenue for the quarter was $2.4 billion, up more than 40% from the same quarter a year ago.

In terms of programming, Netflix was boosted in the quarter by the debuts of such high-profile shows as “The Crown,” its dramatic series about Queen Elizabeth II, as well as the new “Gilmore Girls.”

Other high-profile premieres included the incarceration documentary “13th,” the Barack Obama biopic “Barry” and the kids-oriented animated series “Trollhunters.”

Most of the company’s subscriber growth for the quarter came from overseas as Netflix has continued to ramp up its international operations and local-language initiatives as its U.S. subscriber growth slows. Overseas subscriptions climbed by 5.1 million during the quarter, while U.S. subscriptions rose by about 1.9 million.

The company has been aggressively expanding in Europe and Latin America, but it has yet to tap into China due to what it said is a tough regulatory environment for foreign streaming services.

For 2016, Netflix said it added a total of 19 million new subscribers worldwide, versus 17.4 million in 2015. Its worldwide membership stands at 93.8 million.

The company has stated that it expects to spend $6 billion on content in 2017.

