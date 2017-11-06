Paramount marketing and distribution head Megan Colligan steps down

Paramount Pictures’ marketing head Megan Colligan has left her job at the struggling movie studio, a person close to the Viacom Inc.-owned company said Monday.

Paramount Chairman and Chief Executive Jim Gianopulos has not named a replacement for Colligan, who first joined the studio in 2006. She has served as president of worldwide distribution and marketing for Paramount Pictures since 2014.

“We are lucky to have an incredibly experienced and talented team here,” Gianopulos said in a note to staff obtained by the Los Angeles Times. “With Megan’s departure, we will assess the best direction for our marketing and distribution activities in the future.”

Colligan’s departure marks the latest shake-up as Gianopulos tries to get the studio back on its feet. The Los Angeles-based film company has released multiple high-profile flops this year, including George Clooney’s “Suburbicon” and Darren Aronofsky’s “Mother.” Other costly recent bombs have included “Ghost in the Shell” and “Baywatch.”

In September, Paramount named producer Wyck Godfrey as president of Paramount Motion Picture Group, replacing Marc Evans. Also in September, the studio replaced international marketing head Nic Crawley with former 20th Century Fox executive Mary Daily.

Gianopulos joined Paramount in March, replacing Brad Grey, who died of cancer in May.

Colligan did not respond to a request for comment. However, lawyers for Colligan on Monday reportedly accused the studio of gender bias and discrimination, but did not provide specifics. Colligan’s attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A Paramount spokesman declined to comment.

Variety first reported Colligan’s departure.

