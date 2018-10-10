After 30 years in Murdoch's empire, Peter Rice faces new challenges in Disney's kingdom

Rather than move him up to run the big Fox studio, Murdoch shifted Rice into television in 2009, a decision that surprised many in the industry. Murdoch wanted a close lieutenant on the TV side and the switch allowed Rice to become well versed in the most important, and most profitable, part of the Murdoch empire. One of his immediate challenges was to fill Fox’s lineup with shows other than the aging reality competition series “American Idol.” In 2012, he was named chairman and chief executive of the Fox Networks Group — the most profitable unit of the company, which included Murdoch’s booming cable channel business.