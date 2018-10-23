Katzenberg's Quibi TV venture finds new home in Hollywood

Quibi has raised $1 billion in funding. Major studios like Walt Disney Co. and Warner Media will create content for the new service, and high-profile directors including Guillermo del Toro, who recently won an Academy Award for best director for “The Shape of Water,” is working on a zombie-related story for Quibi. The service, which will compete against other streaming video services, will charge a monthly fee of $5 with ads and $8 without ads.