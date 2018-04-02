Hollywood rolls out the red carpet for Saudi Arabia's crown prince, hoping to cash in on a new market

Critics have said Mohammed's status as a reformer is exaggerated. Saudi Arabia remains a restrictive society that prevents dissent among its citizens and journalists. The recent arrest of dozens of officials, businessmen and princes at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Riyadh was viewed by many as a power grab by Mohammed. Those arrested included Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, widely known in the U.S. for his investments in such companies as Euro Disney, Twitter and Apple. He was recently released from detention. Congress recently debated reducing military aid to Saudi Arabia over alleged atrocities in Yemen. Female liberal activist group Code Pink announced plans to rally Monday outside Endeavor's office in Beverly Hills to protest the crown prince's visit.