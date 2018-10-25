Former Sony TV boss Steve Mosko joins Village Roadshow as CEO

Veteran television executive Steve Mosko is joining film production company and financier Village Roadshow Entertainment as its chief executive, the company said Thursday.
Mosko, a well-respected figure in Hollywood, is best known for running Sony Pictures Television until his abrupt exit in 2016. He replaces Greg Basser, who co-founded Village Roadshow Entertainment Group 20 years ago and has served as its CEO since 2000.
Los Angeles-based Village Roadshow, which is controlled by financial firms Vine Alternative Investments and Falcon Investment Advisors, is best known for backing movies including “Ocean’s 8” and “Mad Max: Fury Road” through its long relationship with the Warner Bros. movie studio in Burbank.
But Mosko’s appointment signals that the company wants to make a big push into producing for television and streaming as the market for theatrical films becomes more challenging and demand for TV content booms. Vine and Falcon acquired a controlling stake in the company last year, with a stated mission to expand the company’s film business and move into TV.
“Steve’s track record of success combined with his tenure in the industry and breadth of understanding of the current and future television landscape makes him the ideal executive to execute on our strategy and lead the company on a day-to-day basis,” stated Vine Chief Executive Chairman Jim Moore, who is also Village Roadshow’s chairman.
Mosko built his reputation at Sony, where he spent more than two decades building the Culver City studio’s television operation into a quiet force behind such hits such as "Breaking Bad" and “The Blacklist." He spent 24 years at Sony Pictures Entertainment, including 16 running the Japanese-owned studio’s global television business.
Mosko’s next move has been a subject of some speculation over the last two years. He was recently involved with former Warner Bros. studio chief Jeff Robinov’s Chinese-backed film venture Studio 8, helping the nascent production company to raise money. But he ultimately decided not to join the company, which has produced box office disappointments, including “Alpha” and “White Boy Rick” for Sony.
Bruce Berman, CEO and Chairman of Village Roadshow’s film business, will remain in his position, reporting to Mosko, the company said.