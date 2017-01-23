Unionization vote may resolve Telemundo's dispute with SAG-AFTRA

The long-running dispute between Telemundo and SAG-AFTRA over whether actors for the Spanish language broadcaster can unionize could see a conclusion by March. The union announced Monday that a vote is set to take place to decide the fate of the network’s thousands of performers who appear in popular telenovelas and other programs.
SAG-AFTRA said the vote, which is set to take place from Feb. 7 to March 8, will be administered by the National Labor Relations Board. The union said it called for the vote in a Dec. 9 request to the National Labor Relations Board.
Telemundo, based in Miami, ranks among the largest Spanish-language broadcasters in the U.S. NBCUniversal, which acquired the company in 2001, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
SAG-AFTRA has fought for years with NBCUniversal, contending that the company maintains a double standard by allowing its English-language performers to unionize while refusing the same right to Spanish-speaking actors.
“This vote is about equity, fairness and the fundamental rights of Spanish-speaking actors in this industry and in our country,” SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris said in statement.
The union has asserted that Telemundo pays its performers half of what English-language actors earn on other NBCUniversal-owned networks, and that Telemundo doesn’t provide its telenovela actors healthcare, contribute to their pensions, or pay standard overtime.