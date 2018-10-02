In the age of Trump, Tucker Carlson's ship has come in at Fox News

Carlson welcomes opposing viewpoints on his program. But guests who come on the show risk being verbally smacked down by the highly caffeinated host (he drinks eight cups of coffee a day). Although Carlson is nicer than he was when his program first launched (early on he provoked Teen Vogue writer Lauren Duca into calling him a partisan hack), he won’t hide his distaste for some visitors, such as Michael Avenatti, the attorney for adult film star Stormy Daniels, who was paid by the president’s lawyer to remain silent about an alleged 2006 tryst she had with Trump.