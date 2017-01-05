Universal hires Disney's Janine Jones-Clark for film diversity initiatives

Universal Filmed Entertainment Group has tapped Disney executive Janine Jones-Clark to lead diversity initiatives for the Los Angeles studio, in the latest move by a major studio to address concerns about inclusion in the entertainment industry.

Jones-Clark will serve as senior vice president of the studio’s newly created Global Talent Development and Inclusion department, the company said Thursday. She will report to Universal Pictures Chairman Donna Langley, who has been a vocal proponent for efforts to support female and nonwhite filmmakers.

Jones-Clark will have the task of increasing the diversity of Comcast Corp.-owned Universal’s roster of performers and filmmakers, as well as its employee ranks, the studio said. She previously served as executive director of creative talent development and inclusion for Disney’s ABC Television Group.

The hire comes after a year of renewed attention on Hollywood’s lack of diversity, both in front of and behind the camera. Studios including Universal have been pilloried by advocates for not providing enough opportunities for women and minorities, a round of criticism inspired by two years of all-white Oscar acting nominees.

“As our business becomes increasingly global, building on Universal’s legacy as a studio that is committed to telling stories and creating art that reflects the vast diversity of our audiences is top priority,” Langley said in a statement.

Jones-Clark will oversee and expand programs such as Universal’s fellowship for emerging writers and the Sundance FilmTwo Initiative, launched last year to offer filmmakers, especially women and directors of color, support on their second pictures.

Movies featuring varied casts have proved to be solid moneymakers for Universal in the past, including the “Fast & Furious” franchise and 2015’s “Straight Outta Compton.”

Burbank studio Warner Bros. started a new film workshop for aspiring directors in 2016 as a way to boost undiscovered and underrepresented talent.

Caption Casey Affleck finds the words in 'Manchester by the Sea' Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Caption Casey Affleck finds the words in 'Manchester by the Sea' Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Caption Natalie Portman on the importance of the infamous pink dress in 'Jackie' For her role as Jackie Kennedy, Natalie Portman says, "It's not a fashion story," but the clothes do tell a story. For her role as Jackie Kennedy, Natalie Portman says, "It's not a fashion story," but the clothes do tell a story. Caption Joel Edgerton finds the heart of 'Loving' Joel Edgerton talks about staying truthful to the real-life story of "Loving." Joel Edgerton talks about staying truthful to the real-life story of "Loving." Caption For 'Neon Demon,' Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez used a special 'ESP' to communicate Director Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez discuss their "Neon Demon" collaboration. Director Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez discuss their "Neon Demon" collaboration. Caption 'Manchester By the Sea' director Kenneth Lonergan on how Casey Affleck brought a quiet character to life "Manchester By the Sea" director Kenneth Lonergan discusses writing a quiet character and working with actor Casey Affleck to bring him to life. "Manchester By the Sea" director Kenneth Lonergan discusses writing a quiet character and working with actor Casey Affleck to bring him to life.

ryan.faughnder@latimes.com

@rfaughnder