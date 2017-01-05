Universal hires Disney's Janine Jones-Clark for film diversity initiatives

Universal Filmed Entertainment Group has tapped Disney executive Janine Jones-Clark to lead diversity initiatives for the Los Angeles studio, in the latest move by a major studio to address concerns about inclusion in the entertainment industry.
Jones-Clark will serve as senior vice president of the studio’s newly created Global Talent Development and Inclusion department, the company said Thursday. She will report to Universal Pictures Chairman Donna Langley, who has been a vocal proponent for efforts to support female and nonwhite filmmakers.
Jones-Clark will have the task of increasing the diversity of Comcast Corp.-owned Universal’s roster of performers and filmmakers, as well as its employee ranks, the studio said. She previously served as executive director of creative talent development and inclusion for Disney’s ABC Television Group.
The hire comes after a year of renewed attention on Hollywood’s lack of diversity, both in front of and behind the camera. Studios including Universal have been pilloried by advocates for not providing enough opportunities for women and minorities, a round of criticism inspired by two years of all-white Oscar acting nominees.
“As our business becomes increasingly global, building on Universal’s legacy as a studio that is committed to telling stories and creating art that reflects the vast diversity of our audiences is top priority,” Langley said in a statement.
Jones-Clark will oversee and expand programs such as Universal’s fellowship for emerging writers and the Sundance FilmTwo Initiative, launched last year to offer filmmakers, especially women and directors of color, support on their second pictures.
Movies featuring varied casts have proved to be solid moneymakers for Universal in the past, including the “Fast & Furious” franchise and 2015’s “Straight Outta Compton.”
Burbank studio Warner Bros. started a new film workshop for aspiring directors in 2016 as a way to boost undiscovered and underrepresented talent.