Harvey Weinstein resigns from board of Weinstein Co.

Harvey Weinstein resigned from the board of directors of Weinstein Co. on Tuesday as the company’s leaders met to determine the fate of the independent film house in the wake of the sex scandal that has engulfed its cofounder.

Weinstein’s resignation from the board marks the latest step in his precipitous fall from grace following allegations that he harassed and assaulted numerous women over a course of more than 20 years. Last week, the board fired Weinstein from his role as cochairman of the company.

In the days after the New York Times and the New Yorker reported on the allegations, five board members have resigned from Weinstein Co., including Tim Sarnoff, Paul Tudor Jones, Dirk Ziff, Marc Lasry and Richard Koenigsberg.

The company’s fate remains up in the air. On Monday, board member Tarak Ben Ammar announced that the company was exploring a total or partial sale to private equity firm Colony Capital.

Weinstein’s resignation on Tuesday comes as business partners have moved to distance themselves from Weinstein Co. Amazon cut ties with the company over two projects, including one from “Mad Men” creator Matthew Weiner that is currently in production.

Weinstein is reportedly in a rehabilitation center in Arizona.

CAPTION L.A. Times photo shoot with Ai Weiwei L.A. Times photo shoot with Ai Weiwei CAPTION L.A. Times photo shoot with Ai Weiwei L.A. Times photo shoot with Ai Weiwei CAPTION Thurgood Marshall faces one of his greatest challenges while working as a lawyer for the NAACP in the new film "Marshall." Video by Jason H. Neubert. Thurgood Marshall faces one of his greatest challenges while working as a lawyer for the NAACP in the new film "Marshall." Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Tom Petty's last interview. Tom Petty's last interview. CAPTION On most mornings, a young homeless man, Matthew Shaver, can be found playing the free piano at Union Station — to the delight of morning commuters. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) On most mornings, a young homeless man, Matthew Shaver, can be found playing the free piano at Union Station — to the delight of morning commuters. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) CAPTION Musician Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to the hospital after a cardiac arrest. He was 66. Musician Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to the hospital after a cardiac arrest. He was 66.

david.ng@latimes.com

@DavidNgLAT