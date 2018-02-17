Weinstein Co. board fires president and COO David Glasser 'for cause'

Glasser's ouster is the latest bombshell in the long saga of Weinstein Co., which has been scrambling to stay afloat since Weinstein was accused of sexual harassment and assault by dozens of women. The allegations have led to criminal investigations against the producer in multiple cities and sparked a movement across the entertainment and media industry to expose powerful men who have been accused of sexual misconduct. Weinstein, who was fired by the board Oct. 8, has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex.