Air ambulances, backed by private equity firms, leave patients with $45,000 bills

According to a 2017 report commissioned by the Assn. of Air Medical Services, an industry trade group, the typical cost per flight was $10,199 in 2015, and Medicare paid only 59% of that. Air-medical operators back U.S. legislation proposed by Sen. Dean Heller (R-Nev.) and Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) that would boost reimbursements by as much as 20% over three years. The bill would also have Medicare collect cost data from air-ambulance companies and use the information to update rates to reflect “the actual costs of providing air ambulance services.” Both versions have co-sponsors from both parties.