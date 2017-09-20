Airlines got $7.1 billion in luggage and reservation-change fees last year, federal report says

Travelers who check at least one bag are paying more overall to fly than they did before airlines began unbundling fares in 2008, a government watchdog has found.

The report by the Government Accountability Office also says the proliferation of new fees for services means fliers aren't always able to determine the full cost of their travel and compare prices across airlines before buying tickets.

Airlines collected $7.1 billion in revenue from checked bag and changed reservations fees in 2016, the report said. Those are the only fee revenues that airlines are required to report to the government.

Sen. Bill Nelson (D-Fla.) requested the report.