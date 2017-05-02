Lawmakers tell airlines: Choose to treat customers better, or we'll force you

If airlines do not work to fix customer service issues on their own, the government will need to step in, U.S. lawmakers told several airline executives Tuesday.

That bipartisan message — along with sharply worded comments about airlines’ treatment of passengers — came during a hearing before the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

The hearing follows several highly publicized problems on airlines, including the April incident in which a passenger, Dr. David Dao, was violently dragged off a United Airlines flight after he refused to give up his seat so an airline employee could have it. Last week, United reached a settlement with Dao and announced a slew of policy changes.

United Continental Holdings Inc. Chief Executive Oscar Munoz, as well as company president Scott Kirby, and executives from American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Southwest Airlines and an aviation consultant from Consumers Union attended Tuesday’s hearing.

Here are some of the things said:

If you want to keep treating us this way, fine. But there will come a day when Congress won’t accept it anymore on behalf of the American people. — Rep. Michael E. Capuano (D-Mass.)

I don't want to regulate ... but something has got to be done in terms of customer service with some of you airlines. — Rep. Brian Babin (R-Texas)

When it comes to business ... I expect to see competition solve most of our problems. But essentially, you represent four regional monopolies. — Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.)

As CEO, at the end of the day, that’s on me, and this has to be a turning point. — Oscar Munoz, United Continental chief executive

There is no question we can do better, but we have made progress. — Kerry Philipovitch, American Airlines senior vice president, on customer service industrywide

Seize this opportunity, because if you don’t, we’re going to come and you’re not gonna like it. — Rep. Bill Shuster (R-Penn.), committee chairman

