FAA plans to order emergency plane-engine inspections after fatal Southwest accident

U.S. aviation regulators are planning to require emergency inspections of one of the most popular jet engines in the world as a result of the fatal accident this week on a Southwest Airlines Co. plane.
The Federal Aviation Administration is poised to issue an emergency airworthiness directive as soon as Friday calling for stepped up inspections of the CFM56-7B, manufactured by CFM International Inc., a joint venture between General Electric Co. and Safran SA, said a person familiar with the agency's plans who wasn't authorized to speak about the move publicly.
The new order was triggered because the fan blades on the engine that failed Tuesday wouldn't have been covered for immediate inspections under the earlier standards. CFM had recommended airlines first inspect engines with 15,000 flights or more, but the engine involved in Tuesday's failure had logged only 10,000 flights.
CFM announced Friday that it issued a new service bulletin to operators of the engines.
The inspections on the oldest engines, those with fan blades that have made more than 30,000 flights, should have inspections within 20 days, according to the company's bulletin. The FAA is expected to follow CFM's lead and set the same conditions.
A fan blade broke off in flight Tuesday on the CFM56-7B engine of the Southwest Airlines Boeing Co. 737-700, triggering a chain of events that shattered a window. A passenger was sucked partway out of the broken window and later died. The incident raised a number of questions because jet engines are certified to be able to withstand a broken fan blade without causing major damage.
The manufacturer issued two service bulletins last year calling for additional inspections of fan blades on the CFM56-7B engines following a similar incident in 2016 on another Southwest plane. In that earlier case, a fan blade fractured and broke loose, bouncing in front of the engine's protective cover and then striking the plane, causing it to lose pressure. That plane made an emergency landing, and no one was injured.
Metal weakness like the fatigue found in the engine that failed Tuesday can lie hidden for years and elude detection with even the most advanced technology.
A crack on a fan blade on that jet, for example, was on an internal surface that would not have been detectable by a visual inspection, National Transportation Safety Board Chairman Robert Sumwalt said Wednesday.
CFM56-7B engines are part of the family of one of the most common power plants in commercial aviation. The engine type has a very good safety record, but if manufacturing or design flaws are uncovered in the investigation, the NTSB will take action to address those in use, Sumwalt said.
Manufacturers take elaborate steps to avoid metallurgical flaws in engine components that spin at high speeds and must withstand enormous forces and high temperatures.
They use dyes to make cracks on the surface more visible, bombard metal parts with X-rays to peer beneath the surface, or send electric currents or sound waves pulsing through structures that can detect unusual features hidden to the eye.
These techniques can detect most flaws before those flaws cause an explosive failure, as evidenced by the dramatically improved safety record in aviation in recent decades. But they aren't always foolproof, said Cem Tasan, a professor of metallurgy who also teaches at MIT.
"The main problem is none of these techniques will give you a full picture of what is going on in the material," Tasan said.
Because of the earlier failure, regulators may want to consider some additional tests on some CFM engines, said James Wildey, a retired NTSB metallurgical expert.
"The time is probably due to increase the inspection interval with these multiple incidents or to develop a more accurate inspection technique," Wildey said.
In a separate case that prompted NTSB recommendations on engine safety last January, an American Airlines 767 was accelerating for takeoff Oct. 28, 2016, when one of its jets exploded, creating a fuel leak and a fire that melted the left wing. There was a chaotic evacuation on the runway, but no one died.
A nickel-based alloy disk that shattered in the engine was forged in 1997 and 1998, following an elaborate, multi-step process to ensure it didn't contain a flaw, according to NTSB. It also received an ultrasonic test designed to ensure there were no hidden weak spots.
Even though such tests have been effective at detecting forging flaws beneath the surface, it didn't detect the manufacturing error the NTSB described as a "discrete dirty white spot." After years of use, weaknesses around the spot allowed a growing crack to form that eventually led it to split apart.
Although failures on engines are rare, a 2008 report by the FAA found that "a number of rotor disk fracture and cracking events have originated from embedded anomalies" that were not detected during production inspections.
Engine failures are rare, and deaths caused by them are far rarer. The last fatality on a U.S. passenger airline because of an engine failure was almost 22 years ago, according to NTSB records.