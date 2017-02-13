Allergan to spend $2.48 billion to buy CoolSculpting provider Zeltiq

Botox maker Allergan is spending about $2.48 billion to buy Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc. and its CoolSculpting system for reducing fat.

Allergan said it will pay $56.50 for each share of Zeltiq in a deal it expects to close in the second half of this year. That represents a 14% premium to Zeltiq's $49.40 closing price Friday. The Pleasanton, Calif., company's shares jumped nearly 13% in early trading Monday to $55.68.

Allergan, based in Dublin, said the deal will strengthen an aesthetics business that already includes plastic surgery and regenerative treatments.

Zeltiq's non-surgical system cools fat cells to trigger their controlled elimination without affecting the surrounding tissue, according to Allergan.

