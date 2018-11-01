Here's why a doctor charged $48,000 for one woman's allergy test

Stanford Health Care also has a lot of power in dealing with insurers such as Anthem Blue Cross. The academic medical system includes hospitals and outpatient clinics across the San Francisco Bay Area as well as a number of large doctor practices in the region. That kind of consolidation and market power can raise healthcare prices. Insurers in the region have long grappled with Stanford’s high costs, at times withdrawing the health system from their networks. But the breadth and depth of the academic medical system — not to mention its popularity with high-end customers in the Bay Area — makes it difficult for insurers to exclude a powerhouse like Stanford from a network for long.