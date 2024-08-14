Tell us: What’s your highest vet bill?

Meet Zia, my dilute calico who enjoys chasing droplets of water in the tub and lying flat on her back, like a fluffy rug in a log cabin. In her two years of life she’s spent quite a bit of time at the vet, for eye infections and painful cold sores, among other things. The bills from each visit have added up, making her an especially costly member of my household.

Zia, a frequent visitor to the vet for minor but costly issues. (Deborah Vankin)

The cost of veterinary care has ballooned over the last decade, rising more than 60%, according to a recent New York Times report. This is due to a number of converging factors, among them: more expensive drugs and vaccines, the rising cost of staffing vet offices and the ongoing corporatization of independent veterinary practices. And as medical technologies and treatments for our pets advance — MRIs, chemotherapy, allergy testing, even acupuncture — so too has the average cost of a vet visit.

I know I’m far from alone in bearing the financial burden of this expensive system. We’d like to hear from you in the form below, with stories of your vet bill woes throughout the Southern California area. And if you’ve discovered more affordable or alternative treatments for your pets’ medical needs, we’re all ears. Please be sure to include your first and last name, where you live in SoCal and your contact information. We may email you with follow-up questions and may include your response in a future story.