Tell us: What’s your highest vet bill?

Illustration of Ben Franklin from a $100 bill wearing a pet's medical neck cone
(Illustration by Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times)
By Deborah VankinStaff Writer 
Meet Zia, my dilute calico who enjoys chasing droplets of water in the tub and lying flat on her back, like a fluffy rug in a log cabin. In her two years of life she’s spent quite a bit of time at the vet, for eye infections and painful cold sores, among other things. The bills from each visit have added up, making her an especially costly member of my household.

Zia, the cat, laying flat on her back.
Zia, a frequent visitor to the vet for minor but costly issues.
(Deborah Vankin)

The cost of veterinary care has ballooned over the last decade, rising more than 60%, according to a recent New York Times report. This is due to a number of converging factors, among them: more expensive drugs and vaccines, the rising cost of staffing vet offices and the ongoing corporatization of independent veterinary practices. And as medical technologies and treatments for our pets advance — MRIs, chemotherapy, allergy testing, even acupuncture — so too has the average cost of a vet visit.

I know I’m far from alone in bearing the financial burden of this expensive system. We’d like to hear from you in the form below, with stories of your vet bill woes throughout the Southern California area. And if you’ve discovered more affordable or alternative treatments for your pets’ medical needs, we’re all ears. Please be sure to include your first and last name, where you live in SoCal and your contact information. We may email you with follow-up questions and may include your response in a future story.

Deborah Vankin

Deborah Vankin is an arts and culture writer for the Los Angeles Times. In what’s never a desk job, she has live-blogged her journey across Los Angeles with the L.A. County Museum of Art’s “big rock,” scaled downtown mural scaffolding with street artist Shepard Fairey, navigated the 101 freeway tracking the 1984 Olympic mural restorations and ridden Doug Aitken’s art train through the Barstow desert. Her award-winning interviews and profiles unearth the trends, issues and personalities in L.A.’s arts scene. Her work as a writer and editor has also appeared in Variety, LA Weekly and the New York Times, among other places. Originally from Philadelphia, she’s the author of the graphic novel “Poseurs.”

