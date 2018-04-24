Amazon starts putting packages in your car's trunk (if you allow keyless access)

The in-car delivery option, available to Amazon Prime members, is an attempt by Amazon to overcome the hesitation that many feel about remotely opening their homes for couriers. It's integrated with Amazon's Key service, launched last year to enable customers to automatically open doors for delivery people. Although the service has been touted as a way to reduce package theft, security concerns may still be an issue, as 69% of Americans say they wouldn't want to use Amazon Key to let couriers into their home, according to a survey by InsuranceQuotes.com.