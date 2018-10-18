Why Amazon Prime membership growth might be waning

Lowitz said that since Prime's inception in 2005, Amazon has focused on making the service "compelling" to customers, with features including two-day shipping, streaming video services and promotions such as Prime Day. But as it reaches saturation, Amazon must rely on making more money from its existing Prime members. That might include getting members to listen to their favorite podcasts on an Echo Dot, or a slew of other measures to bring Amazon services and products into daily life.