Amazon continues to profit from the sale of white-supremacist propaganda, report says

Amazon's policy says that "prohibited listings" on its website include "products that promote or glorify hatred, violence, racial, sexual or religious intolerance or promote organizations with such views." But the report, to be released Friday by the Action Center on Race & the Economy and the Partnership for Working Families, argues that Amazon is failing to adhere to its own policy by allowing the sale of dozens of products in its online store as well as its publishing and music platforms that facilitate the spread of racist ideology.