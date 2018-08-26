'America First' investment theme may be concealing risks in U.S. stock, credit markets

What’s more, a vicious cycle may be developing, in which U.S. sanctions and tariff threats are driving yet more cash toward American markets. Even with a decline over the last week, the Bloomberg dollar index is still up more than 5% since mid-April. The strength puts pressure on emerging economies, which have amassed about $3.7 trillion in dollar-denominated borrowings. One question for investors is whether the U.S. can remain immune to the strains its policies are creating in such markets as Turkey and China.