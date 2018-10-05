Saudi prince vows Aramco IPO will proceed, predicting record $2-trillion valuation

The IPO project was first announced in 2016 as the cornerstone of the prince’s Vision 2030 plan to modernize the Saudi economy. Officials repeatedly said the deal was "on track, on time" for the second half of 2018, but this year they said it would be delayed into 2019. Soon after, Aramco put the IPO on hold and instead started talks to buy a majority stake in petrochemical giant Sabic, a deal potentially worth $70 billion.