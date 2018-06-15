Aston Martin’s $240,000 Rapide is still not as fast as a Tesla

And Aston Martin’s real brand strength comes in the elegance of its look and driving persona, not from how mean and aggressive it can be on the track. Leave that to McLaren. (Yes, Aston Martin won Le Mans last year and is a true racing company for the ages. But when it comes to brand image, I’m betting the brand gets more mileage out of its association with a debonair spy, as well as the visual style of the fewer than 5,200 cars sold globally each year.)