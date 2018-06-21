Big banks pass first part of U.S. stress tests

Although Thursday’s results are seen as providing only broad clues of how banks may do next week, and Fed officials routinely warn that this test uses very different calculations than CCAR, Wall Street analysts probably will take note of how close some firms came to falling below the minimum capital thresholds. Lenders seek to stay above a 3% level in their so-called supplementary leverage ratio, and the Fed’s results show Goldman at 3.1% and Morgan Stanley at 3.3%, with State Street Corp. not far ahead at 3.7%. The leverage ratio assesses how reliant banks are on borrowed money to fund their operations.