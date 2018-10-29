Walmart's Jet.com throws Blue Apron a lifeline. Stock soars more than 25%

Jet offers Blue Apron a source of new revenue at a crucial time. The number of people ordering Blue Apron’s signature boxes of ingredients to make home-cooked meals dropped 24% in the second quarter compared with the same period last year, leading CEO Dickerson to look for new channels to sell his wares, such as Costco Wholesale Corp. and online delivery services like Seamless and GrubHub Inc. Blue Apron has projected declining sales over the back half of 2018, and before Monday, its shares fell more than 70% this year.