Blue Origin wins $500-million Air Force contract for development of New Glenn rocket

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin won a $500-million U.S. Air Force contract for development of its New Glenn rocket, marking a major vote of confidence by the U.S. military in the Kent, Wash., space company.
Blue Origin was one of three companies to win an Air Force contract award under the Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle program, which intends to ensure there are domestic providers to launch national security payloads. The awards were announced Wednesday afternoon.
Northrop Grumman Corp., which acquired Orbital ATK Inc. this year, won a $791.6-million contract for development of its Omega rocket. A joint venture of Lockheed Martin Corp. and Boeing Co. known as United Launch Alliance won the largest amount — $967 million — for work on its Vulcan Centaur rocket.
Currently, ULA and SpaceX are the only launch providers for national security payloads.
Bezos, who also serves as Amazon.com Inc.’s chief executive, said in September he would personally invest $1 billion in New Glenn. Bezos tweeted a thank-you message Wednesday to the Air Force for its “confidence in the Blue Origin team.”
“We are proud to serve the national security space community and are committed to providing safe, reliable access to space for the nation.”
Work on the rocket is expected to be completed by July 2024, according to a Defense Department contract notice.