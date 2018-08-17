California adds nearly 47,000 jobs in July; unemployment stays at record low

California payrolls grew by 46,700 jobs in July, a significant gain that came as the unemployment rate held at a record low of 4.2%, according to data released Friday by the state’s Employment Development Department.
The positive numbers come as a relief: June’s initial report, which said employers added only 800 jobs to payrolls that month, raised concerns the Golden State’s economic engine was pausing after a remarkable run. But June’s gains were revised upward Friday to 21,500, and July’s job growth came in at more than twice that level.
“It might have been a false alarm,” said Lynn Reaser, chief economist of the Fermanian Business and Economic Institute at Point Loma Nazarene University.
In July, nine of the state’s 11 industry sectors added jobs. Professional and business services led the way with 15,100 new jobs, followed by the trade, transportation and utilities sector, which saw an increase of 11,200 jobs. Employers in the leisure and hospitality sector boosted payrolls by 9,500.
The educational and health services sector, the manufacturing sector, the government sector, the mining and logging sector, the information sector and a category called “other services” also added jobs.
“There is strength across the board,” said Michael Bernick, an attorney with Duane Morris and a former director of the Employment Development Department.
Construction and financial activities were the only sectors that lost jobs, with declines of 1,700 and 800, respectively.
Locally, Los Angeles County saw an increase of 7,300 jobs; Orange County, 5,400 jobs; and Riverside and San Bernardino counties, 6,700 jobs. San Diego County lost 2,800 jobs, and Ventura County lost 100.
The statewide unemployment rate held steady at 4.2% even as more people entered the workforce. That is the lowest rate recorded since the unemployment survey started in 1976.
Wage growth, though, continued to disappoint. It lagged slightly behind the national inflation rate last month.
Average hourly earnings in California rose only 2.2% from a year earlier to $30.81, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Consumer prices, minus the volatile food and energy sector, climbed 2.4%. With groceries and gas factored in, the inflation rate was 2.9%.
Locally, wages rose faster, climbing 4.4% in Los Angeles and Orange counties, with total inflation there rising 3.9%.