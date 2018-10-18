U.S. stops short of labeling China a currency manipulator

Trump has slapped tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods, and China has retaliated with tariffs on about $110 billion worth of U.S. products. On top of the escalating trade war, Trump recently accused China of meddling in the nation’s 2016 elections, as well as the upcoming November midterm elections. Earlier on Wednesday, Trump said he plans to withdraw from an agreement that allows Chinese shippers to send products to the United States at discounted rates.