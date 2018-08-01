Company founders hold on tight even when investors really want them gone

John Schnatter, the founder and face of Papa John’s, abruptly quit as CEO in January and recently resigned as chairman of the board after reports that he used racist language during a conference call in May. He denies the accusations and remains on the pizza company’s board. Paul Marciano of Guess? Inc. intends to leave the board in January following sexual harassment allegations (he denies them), though there’s no word on whether he’ll sell the 15% of shares he owns. National Beverage Corp. chairman and founder Nick Caporella is staying and has held on to the CEO role, denying the recently revealed accusations of sexual harassment.