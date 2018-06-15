Covered California sees big rate hike from federal tax law, but not from Trump's legal moves

The good news is that most people who buy their insurance through state-run exchanges, or the federal one, will not feel the bite of the higher premiums. That’s because nearly 90% of exchange customers get federal tax credits to offset the cost of their premiums, and the amount of those credits rises as premiums do. However, higher-income enrollees, who don’t qualify for financial assistance, will bear the brunt of the premium hikes, said James Scullary, a Covered California spokesman.