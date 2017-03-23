AT&T strike ends; 17,000 technicians in California and Nevada return to work

Thousands of AT&T technicians in California and Nevada went back to work Thursday, ending a strike after their union and employer came to an agreement.

An estimated 17,000 union members had gone on strike Wednesday starting at 6 a.m.

Communications Workers of America, District 9 posted the settlement agreement on its Facebook page late Wednesday that details the accord between the union and the telecommunications giant. AT&T Inc. confirmed that the strike “has been resolved” and that employees returned to work.

Union officials said the walkout was triggered by AT&T’s demand that technicians who typically install and maintain the company’s U-Verse TV service also work on the cables and hardware for landline phone service. (AT&T’s wireless division was not affected.)

The strike included only landline workers who belong to the CWA in California and Nevada.

Union members have been working without a contract for nearly a year. Workers said they have been increasingly asked to perform the duties of higher-paid employees and that AT&T cut sick leave and disability benefits and required them to pay more for their healthcare.

This story will be updated with additional information.

Times staff writer Meg James contributed to this report.

samantha.masunaga@latimes.com

Twitter: @smasunaga