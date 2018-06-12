Judge clears AT&T to purchase Time Warner, creating entertainment colossus

A federal judge Tuesday cleared the way for AT&T Inc.’s $85.4-billion purchase of Time Warner Inc., creating an entertainment colossus that promises to reshape the media business.
The ruling by U.S. District Judge Richard Leon in the biggest antitrust case of the century could pave the way for more mega-mergers and was a blow to the Trump administration.
President Trump had said during the 2016 campaign that the tie-up would concentrate too much media power in one company, and his long-running feud with Time Warner’s CNN politicized the case. The Justice Department filed an antitrust suit late last year to block the deal and Leon denied AT&T’s request to try to uncover any evidence the White House might have influenced the decision.
A no-nonsense veteran judge appointed to the bench in 2002 by Republican President George W. Bush, Leon sided with AT&T and Time Warner after a six-week trial in a Washington courtroom.
AT&T, already a telecommunications giant with more than 100 million wireless subscribers and 25 million pay TV homes, will acquire Time Warner’s valuable entertainment assets, including HBO, CNN, Cartoon Network, TBS, TNT, Turner Classic Movies and Warner Bros., Hollywood’s largest TV and movie studio.
During the trial, Justice Department lawyers argued that AT&T wanted to “weaponize” Time Warner’s content to give it leverage to raise customer prices.
The result, the government warned, would be significant harm to competition — particularly new online pay TV providers — and a powerful new gatekeeper company that would lead to an increase of more than $400 million a year in prices for all Americans.
But AT&T’s legal team, led by high-powered Los Angeles attorney Daniel Petrocelli, pursued an aggressive defense that included testimony from AT&T Chief Executive Randall Stephenson and Time Warner CEO Jeffrey Bewkes.
They argued that the merger was needed so the companies could better battle online competitors such as Netflix, Amazon, Facebook and Google. The combination of Time Warner’s “premium content” with AT&T’s vast subscriber network would allow the new company to engage consumers and target advertising tailored to their habits.
Prices would go down, not up, AT&T said.
The judge’s ruling has been highly anticipated.
In an extraordinary move, Leon did not post his decision online. He delivered it from the bench at 4 p.m. EDT, after U.S. financial markets had closed. Spectators were not allowed to leave the courtroom until Leon finished.
Professional line-standers, who are paid by attorneys, corporate executives and hedge-fund managers to hold a place in the courtroom line, began queuing up outside the courthouse on Monday afternoon — nearly 24 hours in advance.
About 50 spent the night on the street outside before being let in to the building at 7 a.m. Reporters began arriving about 7 a.m. to secure spots among the 30 seats in the courtroom reserved for members of the media.
The case took on political overtones because of Trump’s campaign comments and his continued labeling of CNN as “fake news.”
"As an example of the power structure I'm fighting, AT&T is buying Time Warner, and thus CNN, a deal we will not approve in my administration because it's too much concentration of power in the hands of too few," Trump told an Oct. 22, 2016, campaign crowd, which responded with applause.
The antitrust case was unusual because it dealt with a vertical merger, meaning the two companies do not directly compete in their primary businesses.
Such deals are different from horizontal mergers, which involve companies that compete directly. Those mergers remove competitors from the marketplace and are more frequently blocked.
The last time the Justice Department successfully blocked a vertical merger was nearly 50 years ago.
Leon issued the ruling Tuesday to give time for the losing side come up with a strategy, including perhaps pursue a stay of the decision before the June 21 deadline the companies set to complete the deal.
Special correspondent Eliza Fawcett contributed to this report.