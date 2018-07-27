Disneyland Resort workers approve contract that raises the minimum hourly wage to $15 by next year

“Disneyland Resort has long taken pride in providing an exceptional employee experience, and this agreement sets a new bar with minimum wages that are among the highest in the country. Our unprecedented offer shows our commitment and care for our cast members and is the largest increase in our history,” said Josh D’Amaro, president of Disneyland Resort. “Our cast members are at the heart of making our guests’ dreams come true, and this meaningful pay increase reflects the valuable roles they play at the resort.”