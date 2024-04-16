Disneyland’s plan to expand, reimagine park with new rides and hotels goes to a vote

Disneyland’s new plan for it’s world-famous theme park, including an investment of up to $2.5 billion with new rides, hotels and shops, goes up for a vote to the Anaheim City Council on Tuesday.

Exactly what Disneyland plans to build in the coming years is unclear, but the entertainment giant as asking the city to relax zoning rules so the park can have more flexibility.

The park would not expand outside its current 100-acre footprint in Anaheim, according to the plan, but Disney is looking to reimagine the resort by squeezing additional attractions, hotels and shops next to or embedded in one another.

Known as DisneylandForward, the plan would give Disney flexibility to redesign the resort, including Disneyland, California Adventure Park and the Downtown Disney business district into what Disney Global Development Vice President Rachel Alde described as a more “immersive” experience.

The City Council meeting is set to begin at 4 p.m.

The proposal would include a new 17,000-space parking garage, as well as three pedestrian bridges over Harbor Boulevard and two bridges over Disneyland Drive. The plan also asks the city to give Disney control over several adjacent public streets, including Magic Way, Hotel Way and parts of Clementine Street.

Disney executives have contended that the streets they are requesting to take over are already used mostly by visitors making their way to the park. Disney has proposed paying $40 million to the city for the roads — part of a $90-million investment for street improvements near the park, including a plan to widen Katella Avenue.

In all, Disney has pledged to give the city more than $100 million for street improvements and affordable housing as part of the plan. But city officials during a January meeting have already suggested having Disney increase its contributions to the city.

City Councilmember Natalie Rubalcava, during the January meeting, applauded Disney’s commitment of $30 million toward affordable housing, but said the company should consider a longer-term investment in housing in the city.

“One of the things I would love to see Disney commit to in perpetuity is some additional funding for housing, whether its first-time home buyer program or a last-mile funding for affordable-housing projects,” she said, suggesting Disney could partner with the city to pay for a percentage of affordable-housing projects.

Disney has contended that every billion dollars invested could already generate $253 million in economic output for the city, according to a report cited by the company.

But not everyone is on board with the plans for the “Happiest Place on Earth.”

Disney’s plans, including its proposal to privatize public roads, have raised concerns from some residents who worry about the impact it could have on traffic in their communities. Residents have also spoken up at the City Council meetings to say that the expansion could increase rents and the cost of living in Anaheim.

“The Happiest Place on Earth has the saddest communities next door,” said one resident, identified only as Maricela, during a Jan. 23 meeting. An online petition opposing Disneyland’s effort to take over some streets has generated more than 500 signatures.

Others worry that Disney, which already plays a dominant, outsized role as a power broker in the city, could increase its influence and impact in Anaheim.

Some residents continue to be skeptical about city plans involving Disney after an internal report found a “potential criminal conspiracy” involving COVID-19 relief funds, former Mayor Harry Sidhu and the former head of the Anaheim Chamber of Commerce.

An FBI affidavit accused Sidhu of being part of a “cabal” of public figures that included a Disney power broker.

Disney executives have defended the plans, saying it could mean thousands of new jobs and millions of dollars in tax revenue for the city.

Hotel transient occupancy tax revenue is Anaheim’s largest source of funding, a city spokesperson said, bringing in $236.3 million for the 12 months ending in June.