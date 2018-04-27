DocuSign’s biggest backer turned $18 million into $700 million

Gonser, the last of the three founders to leave, has been reducing his DocuSign holdings for years. He still owns $83 million of stock but relinquished an operational role at the company more than two years ago to do venture investing; he is now a partner at Seven Peaks Ventures in Oregon. He had been selling shares for years to the company, as well as to Solvik. The most recent transaction was in 2016, when Solvik spent $13 million for Gonser's shares at half the current price.