Equifax, still reeling from data breach, names longtime financial industry executive as its CEO

In an interview with the Associated Press, Begor said he believed his previous experience working at GE — which deals with both businesses and consumers — would help him in his new role. Equifax is still dealing with the after-effects of the data breach. About 147.9 million Americans have been affected by the breach, which remains the largest exposure of personal information in history. The company is under numerous state and federal investigations and is the target of dozens of class-action lawsuits.