Fed leaves key interest rate unchanged amid concerns about low inflation

The Federal Reserve is keeping its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a time of low inflation, which remains persistently below the Fed's target level.

The Fed noted Wednesday that inflation has stayed undesirably low even though the job market keeps strengthening, with the unemployment rate just 4.4%. Normally, solid job growth drives up wages and prices. But the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation has moved further below its 2% target in recent months.

The central bank decided to leave its key rate unchanged in a range of 1% to 1.25% after having raised rates twice this year — once in March and once in June.

The Fed says it still envisions further "gradual" rate hikes. But many economists say they foresee no further rate increases this year unless inflation picks up.

ALSO

Amazon announces U.S. hiring spree as labor market tightens

Home prices in parts of Southern California are at record highs — and keep rising

Michael Hiltzik: Trump loyalist Andy Puzder looks at the last six months, and wonders why more hasn't been done