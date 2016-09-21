Fed holds key interest rate steady amid most dissents since 2014

Federal Reserve policymakers held off on an interest rate hike Wednesday with a rare level of dissent amid some lackluster economic data and the political uncertainty posed by the presidential election.

The 7-3 vote to hold the benchmark federal funds rate steady at between 0.25% and 0.5% showed growing divisions within the Federal Open Market Committee about whether the economy is strong enough to handle a small hike.

The three dissenters, who wanted to inch the rate up by a quarter percentage, were the most for a Fed monetary policy decision since December 2014.

And the tally signaled that Fed Chairwoman Janet L. Yellen, who voted with the majority, could have trouble holding back a rate hike for much longer.

But the official statement after the Fed's two-day rate-setting meeting indicated a small hike is coming later this year.

“The committee judges that the case for an increase in the federal funds rate has strengthened but decided, for the time being, to wait for further evidence of continued progress toward its objectives,” the statement said.

There was upbeat language about the labor market continuing to "strengthen and grow" and an improved pace of economic growth.

And the policymakers said the "near-term risks to the economic outlook appear roughly balanced." Fed officials used similar language last fall before hiking the rate in December.

A majority of the officials on Wednesday cut in half the number of small, quarter-point rate hikes they expect for the rest of the year — to just one.

Analysts have said a rate hike is unlikely at the Fed's next meeting in November, just days before the election, so that would indicate one is coming in December.

But that wasn't good enough for three presidents of regional Fed banks who hold rotating voting seats on the committee this year.

Esther L. George of Kansas City, Loretta J. Mester of Cleveland and Eric Rosengren of Boston all "preferred" to raise the rate at this week's meeting, the Fed statement said.

George dissented on votes to hold the rate steady in March, April and July. But Rosengren and Mester had sided with Yellen until this month.

More than one or two dissents is rare for the rate-setting committee, which tries to show a unified front to avoid sending mixed signals to financial markets.

The Fed raised the rate a quarter percentage point in December after holding it near zero for seven years in an unprecedented attempt to stimulate the economy during and after the Great Recession.

Fed officials on Wednesday downgraded their forecast for the economic growth in 2016 to just 1.8% from a June forecast of 2%. And a majority of policymakers reduced their anticipated rate hikes for the rest of this year to just one.

In June, a majority anticipated two rate hikes through the end of the year.

Policymakers also signaled the rate would rise more slowly over the next few years than they had forecast in June.

The median projection is for the rate to increase to just 1.1% by the end of next year and 1.9% by the end of 2018. In June, the median forecast put the rate at 1.6% by the end of next year and 2.4% at the end of 2018.

Fed policymakers appeared headed toward a small rate hike this month after fears eased over the summer about a hiring slowdown and the effects of the British vote to leave the European Union.

There was positive language about the economy in the Fed’s statement after its July rate-setting meeting. And in a closely watched speech in late August, Yellen said she believed the case for a small rate increase “has strengthened in recent months.”

But a week later, the Labor Department reported unexpectedly slow job and pay growth in August. Some economic data released since then has been disappointing, including a 0.3% decline in retail sales in August, and inflation remains low.

Further complicating the matter is the looming presidential election.

History shows that Fed policymakers do not like to raise interest rates close to a presidential election because they don’t want to appear to be trying to help either major party’s candidate. Since 1984, the Fed has only raised its key interest rate once – in 2004 – within two months of election day.

Those factors combined with continued low-rate policies – including some negative interest rates – by the central banks of other major developed nations meant investors were not expecting a rate hike Wednesday.

The FedWatch Tool by the CME Group futures exchange put the odds of a quarter percentage point increase at the Fed’s September meeting at just 15%.

jim.puzzanghera@latimes.com

Follow @JimPuzzanghera on Twitter

ALSO

Government paves way for driverless cars to hit the roads

Cyberattacks against companies don't hurt them much financially, Rand study finds

If Donald Trump loses the election, launching a TV network won't be an easy plan B